Live Video: President Trump speaks at GOP retreat in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Donald Trump is traveling to Philadelphia to address Republican lawmakers gathered for a party retreat.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has already sketched out an ambitious agenda including sending Trump a health care repeal bill by March and a rewrite of the tax code by summer’s end.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be there.

It’ll be the first time Trump flies on Air Force One. Trump flew to Washington for the inauguration on one of the government’s blue and white planes. But the planes are only considered to be Air Force One when the president is on board.

