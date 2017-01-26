Organizers want hundreds to show support to fallen officer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local woman is hoping to get hundreds of people to Cleveland Saturday to show their support to the family of fallen Officer David Fahey.

Fahey died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while working traffic on Interstate 90.

"He had an hour left on his shift, and this happened; he never got to go home again," said Mary Jo Graves of Sea of Blue, a law enforcement support organization. "He made the ultimate sacrifice and it would be nice to show his family support."

Organizers would like to have people line the procession route from Our Lady of Angels Church to the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

Graves says flags will be available for those who attend.

She says T-shirts are also being sold to help the family with any expenses.

"People think everything is covered but it's not," Graves said.

Anyone interested in buying a shirt can order on line by going to www.seaofblue.us and go to the merchandise tab to order or you can go in person to the Luna Team Shop located at

113 Front St. in Berea.

