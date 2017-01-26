North Carolina mother charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina mother has been charged after her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine, according to the Burlington Times-News.

Tammara Gail Overman, 32, of Burlington, faces a charge of felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury after being arrested Wednesday.

The toddler was also suffering from a severe, untreated rash on her groin, according to the paper.

The arrest comes after a monthlong investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not said how the child consumed the drug.

Overman was jailed in Alamance County under a $25,000 bond and had a court date on Thursday.

Two other suspects who shared the same house were charged with misdemeanor child neglect in connection to the investigation, the paper reported.