McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

SAN FRANCISCO, California — To get you to come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components, “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide — including several in Northeast Ohio:

15269 Broadway Ave., Maple Heights

3875 Medina Road, Akron

570 Fifth Ave., Youngstown

Those locations will give away the sauce beginning at 11 a.m. In order to receive the “first come, first served” special sauce, customers must say “There’s a Big Mac for That.”

**Click here for a list of restaurants around the country that are giving away the sauce