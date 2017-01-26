Lights, cameras, basketball! Nike in town for commercial shoot with LeBron James

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nike is in town today shooting a commercial with LeBron James.

The intersection of East 6th Street and Rockwell Avenue was closed and turned into a full basketball court. The paint outlining the court is “tape.”

City officials say the shoot should be cleared out and finished by 1 p.m.

Back in 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime contract with Nike. The deal will carry into his retirement once he’s done playing.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.