Lights, cameras, basketball! Nike in town for commercial shoot with LeBron James

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nike is in town today shooting a commercial with LeBron James.
The intersection of East 6th Street and Rockwell Avenue was closed and turned into a full basketball court. The paint outlining the court is “tape.”
City officials say the shoot should be cleared out and finished by 1 p.m.
Back in 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime contract with Nike. The deal will carry into his retirement once he’s done playing.
