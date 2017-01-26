LeBron James named Pro Athlete of the Year at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts on the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was named Professional Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Thursday night.

He was up against Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians; Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion; and Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns.

