Kevin Love named Eastern Conference All-Star reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio– Kevin Love has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.
He will make his 4th career NBA All-Star appearance, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
This is the third time three Cavs players have been selected as All-Stars. (Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance and Mark Price in 1989 and 1993).
Love was previously named as a reserve in 2011 and 2012 and as a starter in 2014.
James tweeted his congratulations to Love right away, “Congrats @kevinlove!! Well deserved. #AllStar”
