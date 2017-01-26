× Kevin Love named Eastern Conference All-Star reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Kevin Love has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.

He will make his 4th career NBA All-Star appearance, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

This is the third time three Cavs players have been selected as All-Stars. (Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance and Mark Price in 1989 and 1993).

Love was previously named as a reserve in 2011 and 2012 and as a starter in 2014.

James tweeted his congratulations to Love right away, “Congrats @kevinlove!! Well deserved. #AllStar”

