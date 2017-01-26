Indians to host 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Sources confirm to FOX 8’s John Telich, the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field.

The team tweeted out that a special announcement will be made Friday morning.

The event was last held in Cleveland in 1997.

The city also hosted the game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981 at Municipal Stadium, which was torn down in the 1990s. In ’97, Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and was selected Most Valuable Player.

The Indians will be the first AL host since Minnesota in 2014. The All-Stars will be in Miami this year and Washington, D.C., in 2018.

**The 2019 MLB Game will air on FOX 8**

We will make a special announcement tomorrow at Progressive Field at 10:15AM. You can/should watch live on https://t.co/mKVZCHFord. pic.twitter.com/8n2HfH6673 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 26, 2017