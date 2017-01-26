Fox Recipe Box: Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you are trying to eat a little healthier this year and trying to include more fresh vegetables in your meals, Laurie Aker’s Earthfare recipe might become a favorite at your dinner table. Laurie explains to Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how the superfood ‘broccoli’ plays a starring role in this satisfying Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini dish.

Click here to learn more about Earthfare and see other recipes.

Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Tetrazzini

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 16 oz. package spaghetti

1 medium onion

¼ cup butter, cubed

3 tablespoons all-purpose unbleached flour

1 cup chicken broth

4 cups milk

2 cups cubed or shredded cooked chicken

½ cup crumbled cooked bacon

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 cups broccoli florets

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup fontina cheese

¼ cup parsley (optional topping)

hot sauce (optional topping)

Directions