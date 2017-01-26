Fox Recipe Box: Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you are trying to eat a little healthier this year and trying to include more fresh vegetables in your meals, Laurie Aker’s Earthfare recipe might become a favorite at your dinner table. Laurie explains to Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how the superfood ‘broccoli’ plays a starring role in this satisfying Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini dish.

Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Tetrazzini
Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 1 16 oz. package spaghetti
  • 1 medium onion
  • ¼ cup butter, cubed
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose unbleached flour
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 4 cups milk
  • 2 cups cubed or shredded cooked chicken
  • ½ cup crumbled cooked bacon
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup fontina cheese
  • ¼ cup parsley (optional topping)
  • hot sauce (optional topping)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook your spaghetti according to the package directions.
  2. In a large, deep skillet, sauté the onion in butter until soft. Stir in the flour until well blended. Whisk in chicken broth until smooth, about 2 minutes. Now, slowly whisk in the milk. Bring it to a boil, and cook until thickened, stirring occasionally, for about 5 – 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken, bacon, salt and pepper.
  3. Stir in your drained cooked spaghetti, parmesan cheese and broccoli florets. You want it nice and creamy now, so add more milk if needed.
  4. Grease a 13 x 9 inch baking dish, or 2 smaller ones to fit all ingredients. Pour mixture into baking dish(s) and top with shredded fontina cheese. Cover and bake for 25 – 30 minutes. I like to broil for the last 5 minutes to get the top nice and crispy brown, but that is optional.
  5. Serve with chopped parsley and hot sauce.

 