Fox Recipe Box: Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you are trying to eat a little healthier this year and trying to include more fresh vegetables in your meals, Laurie Aker’s Earthfare recipe might become a favorite at your dinner table. Laurie explains to Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how the superfood ‘broccoli’ plays a starring role in this satisfying Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Tetrazzini dish.
Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Tetrazzini
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 16 oz. package spaghetti
- 1 medium onion
- ¼ cup butter, cubed
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose unbleached flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 4 cups milk
- 2 cups cubed or shredded cooked chicken
- ½ cup crumbled cooked bacon
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- ½ cup fontina cheese
- ¼ cup parsley (optional topping)
- hot sauce (optional topping)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook your spaghetti according to the package directions.
- In a large, deep skillet, sauté the onion in butter until soft. Stir in the flour until well blended. Whisk in chicken broth until smooth, about 2 minutes. Now, slowly whisk in the milk. Bring it to a boil, and cook until thickened, stirring occasionally, for about 5 – 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken, bacon, salt and pepper.
- Stir in your drained cooked spaghetti, parmesan cheese and broccoli florets. You want it nice and creamy now, so add more milk if needed.
- Grease a 13 x 9 inch baking dish, or 2 smaller ones to fit all ingredients. Pour mixture into baking dish(s) and top with shredded fontina cheese. Cover and bake for 25 – 30 minutes. I like to broil for the last 5 minutes to get the top nice and crispy brown, but that is optional.
- Serve with chopped parsley and hot sauce.