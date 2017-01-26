× Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 17-year-old Kent girl

KENT, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Khadijah Naseer of Kent was last seen on Monday.

According to the AG’s office, “The circumstances are unusual, causing her family and law enforcement to be very concerned for her safety.”

Khadijah was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, purple shirt, black leggings, and possibly had a green backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.