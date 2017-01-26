Dick Van Dyke’s beautiful tribute to Mary Tyler Moore: ‘We changed each other’s lives for the better’

As family, friends, actors and fans continue to mourn and remember TV icon, Mary Tyler Moore, someone who knew her very well is also remembering her.

Dick Van Dyke posted a beautiful tribute on social media after the 80-year-old actress passed away on Wednesday.

“There are no words. She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better. I watched her grow into the incredible talent that she became. There won’t be another one like her.”

The 91-year-old also shared a video of them performing together in “I’ve Got Your Number.”

The two starred together in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” beginning in 1961.

The actor also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. “Outside of her family, I don’t think there was anyone more proud of her than I was. Just to watch her grow was such a thrill for me. She left an imprint on television comedy.”

There are no words. She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better. I watched… https://t.co/lBbVL7QJ2b — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017