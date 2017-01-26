Dangerous stunt? Video of man in kayak going over falls of Black River causes concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- It's considered one of the most treacherous stretches of water in Northeast Ohio.

That's why many people were concerned when video surfaced of a man in a kayak going over the falls at Cascade Park in Elyria.

Dan Piros, 20, of North Olmsted is a daredevil and says it was a thrill to go over the falls, but police say, technically, he is breaking the law.

Dan and his 18-year-old brother, Tommy Piros, learned about the sport as children and and were trained by one of their uncles. To them, whitewater kayaking is like riding a bike.

"A way to express myself without having to like measure up to anything, a way to like be free and just get away from society while having fun and challenging yourself," said Tommy Piros.

As a challenge, Dan and Tommy decided it would be fun to ride their kayaks off the falls of the Black River at Cascade Park in Elyria.

Video of Dan Piros going over the falls on Wednesday was posted on social media and created a stir, both positive and negative.

Although many have expressed concern about the danger of the stunt, Dan Piros considers it a logical step in his pursuit of the sport. "Just kind of the adrenaline rush, seeing what's possible. We do these falls all the time, and after you do them so many times, you feel confident and you think you can go to like the next step," he said.

A spokesperson for the Lorain County Metroparks said they would never condone going over the falls in a kayak or anything else, and if the Piros brothers or anyone else tries it again, they could be cited or arrested.

The property surrounding the falls is owned by the City of Elyria and leased to the Metroparks. Park rangers have warned the Piros brothers that no swimming is allowed near the falls, and that, technically, they are trespassing and could also face charges that include inducing panic.

"They say it's not safe; we say it's not for them to say for us because they don't know our skills and how we practice and train," Tommy Piros said.

The brothers concede that anyone without their level of experience or training should never attempt to go over the falls.

Police say if anything goes wrong and the brothers need help, they could be forced to pay for the cost of a rescue.