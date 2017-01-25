Winter returns and snow accumulation by Friday

Some have showers, some have sunshine visiting NEOhio backyards this afternoon. Note the darker areas on this visible satellite image (from 3:30 PM) is where sunshine predominates.

But a colder flow from the North Pole will get established by tomorrow, bringing wintry winds back for the remaining days of January.

Today’s low pressure system goes to our north, allowing one day of mild grace before the winter winds return.

This is not a brutally-cold temperature regime, but it will be a bit startling walking outdoors tomorrow. Friday will likely be the first day we’ve had a below-normal temperature since the first week of January!

By Friday, there will likely be some snow accumulation. A coating up to an inch, two or maybe even three over the snowbelt is not out of the question.

