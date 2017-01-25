I-Team: Video shows suspect’s car moments after Cleveland officer was hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- New video shows the car belonging to the suspect in a Cleveland police officer's death moments after the crash.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Warren Road in Cleveland just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officer David Fahey was placing flares in the road for another crash when he was hit by a car. The 39-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and died of his injuries.

The driver of the car, 44-year-old Israel Alvarez, fled the scene, Cleveland police said.

Lakewood police dash cam shows the suspect's car getting off I-90. Also visible is a Lakewood officer directing traffic because of the other accidents. He didn't noticed the hit-and-run car because he was unaware an officer had been struck, FOX 8 News was told.

The vehicle was smashed and smoking.

Alvarez was arrested at a house on East 31st Street in Lorain a few hours later.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records. Investigators requested a high bond, citing a history of selling drugs and his reckless driving.

