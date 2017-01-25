× Two shot, one dead on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – One person is dead after shots were fired on Cleveland’s east side Wednesday evening.

Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that 2 men were shot in the area of East 142 and Harvard at around 9 p.m. A 30-year-old man died on the scene and second male was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are on the scene, as is a Fox 8 news crew.

This is a developing story, Fox8 and Fox8.com will have updates on it as they become available.