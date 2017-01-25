× Three construction workers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning while underground

CLEVELAND– Three construction workers in Cleveland are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The workers were in a cage being lowered underground at Superior Avenue and Lakeview Road Wednesday morning. Cleveland fire officials said when the men started experiencing symptoms, a crane pulled them back to the surface.

The workers tested positive for low levels of carbon monoxide in their blood. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said the group was working on the city’s sewer project.