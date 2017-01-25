× Students at St. Edward High School remember, honor Officer David Fahey

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Students at fallen Officer David Fahey’s alma mater gathered to remember and honor him, joined by some of Fahey’s family members and fellow officers.

Dozens gathered in the chapel at St. Edward High School for a midday prayer service for Fahey, who graduated from the school in 1995.

Students began organizing the prayer service when they learned the 39-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the line of duty on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

“Since Officer Fahey dedicated his life to the community, we wanted to honor that sacrifice in some special way,” said Dylan Zsigary, a junior at St. Ed’s who organized the service.

The service included prayer and reflection, with those in attendance posting prayer intentions for Officer Fahey on a board in front of the altar.

Several Lakewood and Cleveland police officers, as well as relatives of Fahey, also took part.

“It’s good to see the community getting together for one of their own; not only a police officer but a St. Ed’s graduate, a Cleveland native,” said Fahey’s cousin, Barry Bentley. “He was kind of like the glue to our family. No matter what, he was always looking out for people.”

Bentley, a Cleveland police officer, noted that the family is filled with military and safety force members who have served their communities.

“As police officers, we understand the risks, and just like that, it can happen. But you never plan for it, and you’re never fully prepared for it. It’s been tough,” he said. “He’s a great person, and not a person who deserved something like this.”

Bentley said the overwhelming support from the community has helped the family in the healing process, and that this tragedy may in some way bring police and the community closer together.

