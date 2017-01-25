× Shots fired at Bratenahl police cruiser

BRATENAHL,Ohio – Shots were fired at a Bratenahl police car Wednesday evening.

Bratenahl police tell Fox 8 that the incident happened right near the border of Cleveland and Bratenahl at around 7:30 p.m.

After the shots were fired, police pulled over a minivan with a group of people inside. As soon as they did, a number of them jumped out of the van and ran.

One 17-year-old was in the custody of the Cleveland police following the incident.

No one was injured.