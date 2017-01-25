TV icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

Posted 2:00 pm, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:43PM, January 25, 2017

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, the Associated Press and TMZ reported Wednesday afternoon.

Moore was in “grave condition” at a hospital in Connecticut, TMZ reported earlier in the day. Sources told TMZ her family members were been called to the hospital to say goodbye to the beloved actress.

Moore long-battled diabetes and had brain surgery back in 2011.

She was most well-known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Moore just celebrated her 80th birthday.

