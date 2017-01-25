TV icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

Photo Gallery
TV icon Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, the Associated Press and TMZ reported Wednesday afternoon.
Moore was in “grave condition” at a hospital in Connecticut, TMZ reported earlier in the day. Sources told TMZ her family members were been called to the hospital to say goodbye to the beloved actress.
Moore long-battled diabetes and had brain surgery back in 2011.
She was most well-known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Moore just celebrated her 80th birthday.