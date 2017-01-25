Northeast Ohio comes together to honor the life of fallen police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Honoring the life of a fallen officer.

People across Northeast Ohio are finding various ways to support the family of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Before tip-off at The Q Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers held a moment of silence in his honor.

Tonight we join together in a moment of silence to remember one of @CLEPolice’s finest. Rest in Peace, Officer David Fahey. #HonorOurFallen pic.twitter.com/d6hCHp7OkD — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 26, 2017

Officer Fahey was struck and killed by a hit and run driver, who was later arrested, around 6:00 Tuesday morning. He was setting up flares on Interstate 90 near Warren Road, due to a fatal accident further down the highway.

"It's good to see all the different parts of the community come together to support not just David, but his family at a difficult time," said the fallen officer's cousin Barry Bentley.

Officer Fahey's family says the support they are receiving helps as they try to deal with his tragic death. The 1995 graduate of St. Edward High School was honored with a special service for his dedication to protect and serve.

"I want them to know that we recognize the sacrifice and we recognize the sacrifice of all law enforcement personnel, especially the sacrifice that they have with their family and how they serve the greater population," said St. Ed's junior, Dylan Zsigray.

"We understand the risk, like that it can happen, but you never plan for it and you're never fully prepared for it, it's been tough, he's a good...good's not even the word, great person," said Bentley.

Blue ribbons decorate the grounds of Falls-Lenox Primary Elementary School in Olmsted Falls, where Officer Fahey's mother, a former police officer, works as a security guard. Blue ribbons are visible all around town to show support.

"We're gonna be donating a dollar back from every Masthead beer that we sell,"said Jeff Draeger, general manager of Masthead Brewing Company.

Thursday evening, the Masthead Brewing Company on Superior Avenue will hold a fundraiser for the Fahey family from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition to donating beer proceeds, police will be on hand to accept monetary donations.

"Whether it's a dollar, it can be 500 dollars, a thousand dollars, anything can help them in their time of need," said Draeger.

