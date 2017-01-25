More than a dozen states to consider school bus seat belts

OLYMPIA, Washington — Legislation that would require school buses to have seat belts is being considered in more than a dozen states this year.

According to the Seattle Times, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Texas have existing seat belt laws for school buses.

States considering seat belts laws for school buses are Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Utah, and Washington.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 23.5 million children use school buses to get to and from school. On average, six school-age children die each year in school-bus crashes as passengers, the Seattle Times reported.

The National Safety Council supports the push for school-bus safety restraints. Jane Terry cited last year’s bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn. that killed six children.

To read more about the proposed legislation, click here.