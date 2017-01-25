× Man charged in fentanyl overdose deaths of two Stow women

STOW, Ohio– An Akron man is charged with the deaths of two women who overdosed on fentanyl in June.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Vernell Lavon Curry, 28, on Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking, and taken to the Summit County Jail.

On June 21, Abigail Hackett, 22, and Sara White, 25, were found in Hackett’s apartment in Stow. Investigators said they believed the women died within minutes of each other. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s determined their cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

The Stow Police Department said they used ATM receipts to create a timeline leading up to the victims’ deaths. That helped identify Curry as a suspect.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Heroin laced with fentanyl is becoming more popular.