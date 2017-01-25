Local immigration agency reacts to President Trump’s executive order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Making good on a campaign, President Donald Trump initiates an executive order that would dramatically alter the refugee program in the United States.

The changes are in response to safety concerns in the U.S. after multiple terror attacks in France, Germany, Brussels and Turkey.

A draft of the possible plan was obtained by the Associated Press Wednesday.

It would suspend refugees from all countries for 120 days and indefinitely for people coming from Syria, with safe zones created to help people fleeing that war-torn nation.

Additionally, no visas would be issued to people from Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen for at least 30 days.

After the waiting period, refugees would only be allowed to enter the U.S. from countries approved by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State and Director of National Intelligence.

One Cleveland State University student from Kuwait, who asked to be called by his first name Abdullah, said, “It’s understandable because a lot of problems are happening from certain people from the Middle East.. some extremists.”

But he also said that it seems extreme and could punish the majority of immigrants who want to come to America for a better future.

“They call it the land of the free,” said Abdullah.

The Director of Migration Refugee Services at Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland says a number of people they’ve helped settle in NE Ohio are also concerned. One third of all refugees come through a Catholic Organization.

“We’re trying to mitigate that by talking to them and comforting them,” said Tom Mrosko, “Families are worried.”

Tom says they understand the importance of security checks and that all refugees are already referred by the State Department after going through an extensive vetting process; involving biometrics and the CIA.

President Trump could sign the executive order as early as this week.