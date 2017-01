Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - More than 30 local Holocaust survivors are now able to hear better - thanks to a generous donation.

The hearing aids were donated as part of The Hearing Missions Foundation, which is sponsored by the Centers f or Hearing Care in Youngstown as well as the local Jewish Family Service Association.

Thirty-five seniors were tested and fitted with hearing aids. They will receive free check-ups from the doctors at the center.