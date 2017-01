CHELTENHAM, Pa. — A massive sinkhole caused evacuations in a Philadelphia-area neighborhood Wednesday morning after nearly swallowing a pick-up truck.

The sinkhole opened up early this morning, according to ABC 6.

It swallowed the front yard of one house, part of the front yard of another house and a section of sidewalk. It also swallowed up a whole tree.

There were no injuries reported.

Read more here.