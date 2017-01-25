Governor Kasich orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer David Fahey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, OH - Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered that all American and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 28, to honor fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey was killed Tuesday in a hit and run accident as he was on call at a traffic accident.

The Governor's order reads:

“In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse on January 28, 2017 from sunrise to sunset.”

