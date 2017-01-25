Funeral services announced for fallen Cleveland officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND– Final arrangements for fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey were announced on Wednesday.

Calling hours are Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home on Stearns Road in North Olmsted. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland at 10 a.m.

The funeral home director said the services are open to the public.

Fahey, 39, was directing traffic at a crash on Interstate 90 west Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car. He was killed and the driver fled the scene. The suspect was arrested in Lorain later that morning.

Fahey was a member of the 133rd graduating class from the Cleveland Police Academy, a 1995 graduate of St. Edward High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He will be buried next to his father at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

Continuing coverage here