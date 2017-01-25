Formal charges expected against suspected driver in officer hit-skip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Charges are expected to be formally filed against the man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer Tuesday morning.

Israel Alvarez, 44, of Lorain, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip Tuesday afternoon, several hours after the incident.

Investigators were to consult with the prosecutor's office regarding charges.

Cleveland Officer David Fahey, 39, was directing traffic on Interstate 90 west when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m. He was taken to the hospital but passed away.

The suspect fled the scene. Alvarez has a criminal history, with more than a dozen driving convictions.

