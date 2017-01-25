Forecast: winter weather returns with cold, snow

Posted 10:05 pm, January 25, 2017, by

CLEVELAND - Our single day of atmospheric grace will go into the books with a 52°F high temperature, along with periodic sunshine after the morning round of showers.

live-chart24_full

Now it’s time to prepare for near-normal wintry winds to take over beginning Thursday.

The winds aloft forecast maps show this colder pattern in the eastern USA for the next 7-10 days at the very least.

live-500mb_full

Most of the time, that will mean near normal late-January and early February conditions. By this time Thursday, snow showers will be visiting many backyards.

live-minm_full

Note the colder air upstream at 8:30 PM:

live-regtemps_full

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

8day_full