Forecast: One more mild day before a return to winter

CLEVELAND - A much better weather scene to start today with no major weather issues expected for most of the day. Temperatures will be fairly mild, around 50°.

In the meantime, in Alaska, Fairbanks is actually cheering that temperatures are approaching -10°F after last week’s thermometers dropped to -50°F and colder in places.

But what is good news for Alaska makes our news colder as we see an eventual shift in the winds aloft to a typical winter pattern for the Great Lakes.

The low pressure system will go to our north on Wednesday, allowing one day of mild grace before the winter winds return.

