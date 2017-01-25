Federal agent who found hit and run suspect wanted closure for the family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio – Brett Bangas, a federal agent working with the Lorain County Drug Task Force, says as soon as he heard about the fatal hit skip that killed Cleveland police officer David Fahey, he knew he wanted to do something to help bring close for the family, so he began looking for the suspect.

“When I found out about it, it really hit home,” Bangas said. “I was just in shock. I knew I wanted to do something to help bring justice to Officer Fahey’s family.”

Bangas said he had a feeling the suspect may live in Lorain since the car was headed west on Interstate 90.

He began checking a few streets. He said shortly after he turned on East 31st he saw a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

When he got closer to the vehicle he saw evidence that led him to believe he found the car that struck Officer Fahey, a 3-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department.

“Part of the officer’s vest was located in the windshield,” Bangas said. “ Some of the paint of his reflective vest was on the hood of the vehicle.”

Cleveland and Lorain police were called to the scene for back up. A short time later the suspect surrendered.

And that’s when Bangas decided he wanted to do something special for Officer Fahey.

“When we first took him into custody I reached out to a CPD sergeant and asked to get a pair of Officer Fahey’s handcuffs so that he could then be handcuffed with the handcuffs of the officer that was murdered,” Bangas said.

Those who work with Bangas, say they are proud he was able to help get justice for Officer Fahey.

“We know the family is grieving and we hope this gives them some closure,” said Det. Craig Camp.

Bangas says his thoughts and prayers are with Fahey’s family.

“In law enforcement we are a brotherhood,” Bangas said. “Being able to find the suspect is a highlight of my career.”