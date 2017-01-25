Caught on Facebook Live: Troopers use dog to subdue suspect in Akron traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A Facebook Live video has outraged some viewers who are saying they believe Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers overstepped their boundaries when they used their patrol dog to subdue the man who was recording them

Dannie Oliver posted the video, which has been viewed more than 21,000 times. It begins with Oliver's profanity-laced rant about the troopers arresting his cousin, 31-year-old Samuel Tolbert.

Tolbert was behind the wheel when troopers stopped them in the driveway of a Bacon Avenue home.

The Facebook Live shows Tolbert asking Oliver to get his ID out of the car. Oliver goes to the driver's side to get it when he is ordered to get away from the car by the troopers.

"I'm trying to get his ID," Oliver says.

"I don't care. Get inside your house," the trooper commands.

Oliver continues broadcasting on Facebook Live. Moments later, the trooper's dog can be heard biting him in the leg.

"Dog is attacking me!" Oliver screams. "My leg!"

Viewers online have reacted with outrage. Many have left comments like, "This ain't right. You need to report these officers now." Another said,"This has lawsuit written all over. This is unacceptable."

But the Ohio State Highway Patrol released its own video. The dash camera video shows officers pulling out behind Tolbert on Copley Road and turning behind him on Bacon Avenue, trying to pull him over.

At one point, they are slowed by an SUV, which is blocking part of the road. Tolbert, however, continues to drive while the troopers pursue him, using their lights and sirens.

The instant they arrive at the driveway, the troopers order Tolbert to stay in the car and they warn him they have a dog. But he gets out of the car anyway.

"I'm sending the dog if you get out of the car. I'm sending the dog. Get down on the ground," the troopers says.

The video shows the trooper's perspective as Oliver records the event on his cell phone, going to the driver's door to get Tolbert's ID.

The recording picks up the trooper's commands before he decides to use the patrol dog.

"Get out of the car right now. Get in the house. You are about to go to jail. Get in the house. You are about to go to jail. It's called obstructing official business," the trooper tells Oliver.

The highway patrol issued a statement that says:

"Following a pursuit, a subsequent incident occurred which resulted in a law enforcement canine bite. As with any use of force or injury, we are confident the resulting investigation will yield the facts and necessary actions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has strong policies which are compliant to law, CALEA standards, and best practices. Troopers requested medical services for the man and he was transported to a hospital for treatment."

Oliver and Tolbert were both arrested and are still in the Summit County Jail on Wednesday.

No one was at home Wednesday at the Bacon Avenue address where the video was recorded.

Oliver is facing charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. Tolbert was charged with willful fleeing, obstructing official business and a marijuana charge. Both were being held on $5,000 bond.