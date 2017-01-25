× Akron Children’s Hospital enforces visitor restrictions during flu season

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Children’s is asking only healthy visitors come to the hospital during flu season.

The restrictions at the Akron and Mahoning Valley campuses are intended to stop the spread of respiratory syncytial virus and the flu, Akron Children’s Hospital announced on Wednesday.

Please do not visit patients if you are experiencing: fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or chills.

Children under 12 are not allowed to visit certain parts of the hospital, like neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care and oncology. These areas may also restrict the number of visitors at a given time.

“We are asking for the help of the public and our patient families to help stop the spread of RSV and flu, and protect all children in the community, including, of course, our patients,” said John Bower, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, in a news release on Wednesday. “Washing hands regularly and getting the flu vaccine are other important ways we can protect ourselves and others from the flu.”