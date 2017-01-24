× Woman whose apartment was destroyed in Akron plane crash files lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron woman whose apartment was destroyed in a plane crash is suing the plane’s owner and the estates of two deceased pilots.

The Hawker 125, operated by ExecuFlight, crashed in an apartment on Mogadore Road in Akron on Nov. 10, 2015 on its approach to the Akron Fulton Airport. The crash killed all seven passengers who worked for Florida-based Pebb Enterprises and both pilots.

On Monday, Beth Montgomery, who lived in the apartment building, filed a lawsuit against ExecuFlight, and pilots Oscar Chavez and Renato Marchese. According to Summit County Common Pleas documents, Montgomery is seeking $25,000 for property damage and interest.

“The incompetence and the unpreparedness of decedents Chavez and Marchese and the checkered employment history of Chavez and Marchese were well known, or should reasonably have been known, by ExecuFlight. Nevertheless, ExecuFlight readily employed Chavez and Marchese,” the suit said.

The National Transportation Safety Board report, released in October, cited a “litany of failures” in the crash, blaming the pilots, ExecuFlight and the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the NTSB report, Chavez and Marchese didn’t follow company safety procedures, but that may have been a result of the culture at ExecuFlight.

“Execuflight’s casual attitude towards compliance with standards illustrates a disregard for operational safety and an attitude that likely lead its pilots to believe that strict adherence to standard operating procedures was not required,” said NTSB Managing Director Tom Zoeller in October.

Last year, the family of Diana Suriel, who was killed in the crash, filed a lawsuit against ExecuFlight and the deceased pilots.

