Woman accused of setting man’s shirt on fire at Denny’s in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio– A Lorain woman was arrested after police say she set a man’s shirt on fire at an Amherst restaurant.

Officers were called to the Denny’s on North Leavitt Road Monday morning. According to Amherst police, Adelaida Ruth Brown, 35, was chasing the victim around the restaurant. At one point, she set his T-shirt on fire, police said.

Officers spoke to witnesses then arrested Brown for aggravated arson and domestic violence. She was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Tuesday morning, she appeared in Oberlin Municipal Court.