Vigil to be held for fallen Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND – A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday evening for fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

The vigil will be in front of 1st District Police Headquarters at 3895 W. 130th Street at 7 p.m. People attending are asked to bring their own candles.

The 39-year-old was out serving the City of Cleveland at the scene of an accident when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Officer Fahey only had one hour remaining on his shift. He was taken to the hospital but passed away.

Officer Fahey was the stepson of a retired police lieutenant. The City of Cleveland said Fahey was hired on July 7th, 2014, and was assigned to the first district.

The car that hit Fahey took off and was later found in Lorain; the suspected driver, identified as Israel Alvarez, was taken into custody.

