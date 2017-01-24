Suspect in string of Alliance purse snatchings arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - Police have made an arrest they believe will clear up numerous thefts in many area communities that have been taking place since November.

The suspect, identified as Tim Hershberger, 40, of Stark County, was taken into custody late Tuesday following an investigation of numerous purse snatchings.

The thief was suspected of stealing purses out of cars while women were loading groceries and out of shopping carts inside stores while the owners were not paying attention.

Stolen credit cards were then used in communities from Alliance to Canton.

Police from Hartville, North Canton, Louisville, Canton and Alliance are all expected to file similar charges.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea calls the suspect "very prolific."

"He hit so quick, the victims were not able to get a good look at him," said Dordea.

Louisville Police Chief Andrew Turowski tells Fox 8 one of the worst parts about the crimes is that it instills fear in the community.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis agrees, saying that the victims of these crimes often feel violated beyond the theft of money or credit cards.

Some of the women have personal keepsakes in their purses that to them are invaluable, said Davis.

Police in Alliance believe Hershberger may have returned to one of the shopping centers where he is believed to have carried out previous crimes on Tuesday morning before he was taken into custody.

He was identified after weeks of carefully compiling leads including the release of surveillance photos that helped authorities identify the car he was driving.

Alliance police were then able to get a felony warrant for one of the thefts that happened this past Saturday so they could go outside of their jurisdiction and make the arrest.

Many more charges are expected to follow.