Survey: Half of Americans would give up vacation days to see their team win Super Bowl

Super Bowl 51 is less than two weeks away, and fans of the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots are gearing up for the big game.

Everyone wants to see their team in the Super Bowl.

A new survey finds that Americans would sacrifice a lot if it meant their favorite team made it to the big game.

Fifty-two percent of people surveyed say they’d give up their vacation days for one year. Another 31 percent said they’d give up their annual bonus.

Fourteen percent said they’d do without their 401K, and 3 percent would give up all the money in their savings account.

