Suspect in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer arrested in Lorain
Police find car believed to be involved in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer

Seen on TV: 1/24/17

Posted 11:06 am, January 24, 2017, by
seenontv

Here are the Seen on TV links for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 12/24/16

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/16/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/17/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/10/2017

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 1/21/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/5/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/6/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/7/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/8/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/18/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/19/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/20/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/13/17