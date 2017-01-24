× Remembering Officer David Fahey: Condolences, prayers from across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Cleveland police officer David Fahey is being remembered all across Ohio.

Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted his condolences. Fahey, 39, was killed after being struck by a car that took off on I-90 West Tuesday morning.

Governor Kasich said, “Please join me in prayers for his family.”

Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Safety Director Michael McGrath and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams released the following statement:

“The City of Cleveland extends its deepest condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fahey family, who, this morning, lost their loved one in this tragic and senseless act. No words can express the sorrow and pain the Fahey are experiencing right now and no family should have to go through such a loss. The Fahey family has our full support and I urge all people of the City of Cleveland to keep the Fahey family in mind during this very difficult time. David was 39 years old and was hired July 7th, 2014. He was assigned to the first district.”

Condolences were also posted on the Ohio Attorney General Facebook page. “Our sincere condolences to Cleveland Police and the family of the officer killed this morning.”

