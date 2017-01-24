I-90 west closed at Innerbelt Bridge due to crash, fatal hit-skip involving police officer

Interstate 90 west is closed at the Innerbelt Bridge due to multiple crashes.

Access to I-90 west at Interstate 71/Interstate 490 is closed, and all traffic is being diverted to Interstate 71 southbound. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

The first accident happened just past Hilliard Boulevard when a fire truck was hit from behind by a van. A portion of the interstate was closed at that time so crews could clear the scene.

Shortly after that crash, a Cleveland police officer was killed in a hit-skip. The suspect was driving a white Camry. Police say the car involved would have heavy front end damage. According to police, the partial plate possibly reads: GTD.

