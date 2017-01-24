Suspected driver in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer arrested in Lorain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio --Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the suspected driver of a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a Cleveland police officer is now under arrest.

Officers reportedly found a car fitting the description of the suspect's car in the East 31st Street and Broadway Ave in Lorain several hours after the accident Tuesday morning.

The man was later arrested.

Cleveland and Lorain police along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene.

Cleveland Officer David Fahey was directing traffic when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m. He was taken to the hospital but passed away.

Fahey was on the force for three years. He was also the step-son of a retired police lieutenant.

Police say the car involved would have heavy front end damage. According to police, the partial plate possibly reads: GTD.

The hit-skip happened at the Warren Road exit. It occurred just after a portion of the highway was closed when a fire truck was struck by a van at Hilliard Boulevard. The fire truck had been responding to a minor one-car crash at the time.

Police say Fahey was setting up flares for the fire truck crash when he was hit.

