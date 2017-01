× Pedestrian killed on Brookpark Road

CLEVELAND – A 58-year-old man was hit and killed by an auto late Tuesday evening.

It happened at the intersections of Brookpark and Broadview Roads.

Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that the man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

