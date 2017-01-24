Minnesota governor reveals he has prostate cancer day after collapsing at podium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo either radiation or surgery for treatment, he announced Tuesday.

Dayton revealed the information a day after he collapsed at the podium while giving the annual State of the State address.

Gov.Dayton says he doesn't think his diagnosis with prostate cancer is connected with the collapse.

Dayton said at a news conference Tuesday that a biopsy last week confirmed the cancer. But he said he doesn't feel any discomfort from it and there's no indication the cancer has spread.

He says he'll meet with doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week to discuss his treatment options, which might include surgery or radiation.

Dayton will also travel to Mayo on Tuesday afternoon for tests to determine why he fainted during his speech Monday night. He says he felt fine until the very end, then collapsed before he could do anything.

He joked that he learned his speech was too long.

Before getting to his budget proposal, he picked up where he had left off hours earlier -- addressing health care issues.

"I'm going to make a few opening remarks -- mainly the things that I didn't get to last night," he began Tuesday.

Dayton had been addressing lawmakers Monday night in his State of the State speech in St. Paul when he paused for a sip of water.

He briefly resumed speaking -- touting the success of the Affordable Care Act and MNSure, the state's health care marketplace -- before he slumped onto the lectern.

Video of Monday's speech shows aides rushing to catch Dayton as he sinks toward the floor.

The governor's chief of staff, Jaime Tincher, said in a statement Monday night that Dayton "briefly fainted after speaking for about 40 minutes."

EMTs performed a routine check of the governor at the Capitol and cleared him to leave, she said.

Patrick Kessler, a reporter for CNN affiliate WCCO, tweeted that Dayton was conscious and "joking with paramedics."

Dayton "quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home" to spend time with his son and grandson, Tincher said.

His son, Eric Dayton, tweeted that the governor was "doing great" and thanked people for their support.

Video of the State of the State event shows Dayton, who turns 70 on Thursday, losing his footing Monday evening as he walked to the lectern to address the joint session of lawmakers.

Officials from both sides of the aisle were quick to offer their support.

"He's a tough old bird," state Rep. Melissa Hortman told WCCO. "As everybody in Minnesota knows, he's a former goalie, so he's suffered hits before and bounced back."

"Gov. Dayton is in my thoughts and prayers tonight," state House Speaker Kurt Daudt said in a statement. "I was encouraged to see him walk from the House chamber on his own, and I join Minnesotans in wishing him a speedy recovery."

