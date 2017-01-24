× Man charged with kidnapping after woman robbed at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– A Ravenna man is facing charges after a robbery near the University of Akron on Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was walking to class on Sumner Street shortly before 9 a.m. when she was approached by a man. Akron police said the suspect, 32-year-old Orlondo C. Ransom, told the woman he had a gun and forced her to walk in another direction.

Ransom took the victim’s book bag so she wouldn’t run away, police said. She tried to get other people’s attention and finally got help when her roommate walked up.

The roommate took out her phone and called police. That’s when Ransom returned the victim’s bag and left. Police said he returned to the scene and talked with officers.

Ransom, of Ravenna, was charged with kidnapping and robbery. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.