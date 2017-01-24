Live Video: Cleveland officer killed in hit-skip on Interstate 90 west



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer has been killed in a hit-skip on Interstate 90 westbound.

The hit-skip suspect’s car is possibly a white Toyota Camry, according to police. Police say the car would have heavy front end damage. According to police, the partial plate possibly reads: GTD.

The hit-skip happened at the Warren Road exit. It occurred just after a portion of the highway was closed when a fire truck was struck by a van at Hilliard Boulevard.

Police say the officer was setting up flares for the original crash when he was hit.

Interstate 90 westbound is now closed at the Innerbelt Bridge while crews work at both scenes. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

