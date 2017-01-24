Suspect in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer arrested in Lorain
Police find car believed to be involved in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer

Officers salute, remember fallen Officer David Fahey

Posted 10:43 am, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:30AM, January 24, 2017
Vehicle of suspect accused of hitting, killing Cleveland officer

Vehicle of suspect accused of hitting, killing Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The body of Officer David Fahey, killed in a hit-skip this morning, was escorted to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office by dozens of his fellow officers.

Fahey was helping with traffic control for a previous crash when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital but passed away.

Fahey was on the force for three years. He was also the step-son of a retired police lieutenant.

No arrests have been made.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

 

Related stories