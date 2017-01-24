Officers salute, remember fallen Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The body of Officer David Fahey, killed in a hit-skip this morning, was escorted to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office by dozens of his fellow officers.
Fahey was helping with traffic control for a previous crash when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry at just after 6 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital but passed away.
Fahey was on the force for three years. He was also the step-son of a retired police lieutenant.
No arrests have been made.
