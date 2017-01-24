× LeBron James says he’s not mad at Cavaliers’ management

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is a little frustrated with the state of the reigning NBA Champions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward spoke to reporters after the team fell to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was Cleveland’s fifth loss in the last seven games.

“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James told reporters Monday night. “I just hope we’re not satisfied.” He said the Cavs are not better than they were last year.

James tweeted on Tuesday and emphasized he’s not mad at Cavs general manager David Griffin.

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

It is a different team from the one that overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The team lost Timofey Mozgov to the Lakers and Matthew Dellavedova to the Bucks in free agency. In the off-season, they added Chris “Birdman” Anderson, who is out for the season with a knee injury; Mike Dunleavy, who was sent to Atlanta in the deal for Kyle Korver; and rookie Kay Felder.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here