I-Team: Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed officer has more than dozen driving convictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more about the man arrested, accused in the hit-and-run death of Cleveland Police officer David Fahey.

Police say they're holding Israel Alvarez, 44.

We found he has a valid driver's license, but he has more than a dozen driving convictions. Those convictions include cases for DUI, no driver's license and more.

We also found Alvarez has felony drug convictions in his record, and he just got off probation in December.

FOX 8 was rolling late Tuesday morning as Alvarez surrendered to police outside his home in Lorain as officers waited at gunpoint.

We watched as accident investigators questioned him.

Then officers from the Cleveland Police Honor Guard arrived with members of the same police academy class as David Fahey. They put Fahey's handcuffs on the suspect for his ride to the Cleveland jail.

Police had put out an alert for a white Toyota right after the deadly crash.

An alert federal officer spotted the car in Lorain. Sources say it had front end damage, even tape that had been noticed at the scene, and even a piece of the officer's clothing.

Late Tuesday, investigators hauled away that car covered with a tarp.

Police radio tapes recorded the horror of the crash. Officer Fahey's partner could be heard yelling "Officer down!" And there was talk of doing CPR at the scene.

Finally, police escorted an ambulance to the hospital to try to save the life of the officer, but it wasn't enough.

