Hippopotamus born premature at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI– The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a new addition, six weeks early.

Bibi, a 17-year-old hippopotamus, started showing signs of labor on Monday. She gave birth to a female calf, not expected until March, the next day.

She’s the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years.

“We are giving her fluids and keeping her moist and warm,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals, on the Cincinnati Zoo’s website. “Her little system is underdeveloped, and getting her to a healthy weight will be a challenge. Vets and animal staff are doing everything they can to get her through this critical time.”

The average baby hippo weighs between 55 and 120 pounds, but this little girl is only 29 pounds. Vet staff are providing critical care for the premature calf, who was unable to stand to nurse from her mother.

“She looks like a normal calf but is very, very small. Her heart and lungs sound good and she is pretty responsive to stimuli, but we aren’t sure how developed her muscles and brain are,” Gorsuch said.